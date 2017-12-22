Last-Minute, Highly-Ranked Toys For Shoppers in a Pinch

NBC 5''s Samantha Chatman wants to help you get in and out of the busy malls with awesome last-minute holiday toys. (Published Friday, Dec. 22, 2017)

Magic Hat (Thames & Kosmos)

• Enter the world of magic and sorcery! With the magic hat and rabbit puppet, as well as more than 40 other magic props, kids can learn and perform 35 different magic tricks.

• Make your magic wand float, bend, and grow. Pull a rabbit from a seemingly empty hat. Make cards grow and shrink. Use X-ray vision to magically see symbols through a solid, opaque surface.

• Use the included manual to learn all these tricks and more in three easy steps. With some practice, it becomes easy to stage a magic show filled with fun and successful tricks that will amaze your audience!

• For one magician and many audience members.

• Magic teaches kids emotional intelligence, public speaking, and inspires creativity and public comfort.

• Age: 6+

• MSRP: $43.50

• Available: Amazon, Toys R Us





The Original Fidget Cube by Antsy Labs (Zuru)

• The Original Fidget Cube by Antsy Labs is a versatile fidget toy featuring six different sides with multiple buttons, dials, and switches so fidgeters can quietly focus while clicking, spinning, rolling and gliding their nervous energy away.

• The six-sided desk toy is equipped with an array of addictive features including five clicker buttons (two of which are silenced), a switch to flick up and down, and a side designed after a gaming joystick with a satisfying gliding action.

• Launched on Kickstarter in 2016 by Antsy Labs, Fidget Cube has since been one of the platform’s most successful crowdfunding campaigns.

• The Fidget Cube is available in eight different colors.

• Age: 3+

• MSRP: $12.99

• Available: Target, Toys “R” Us, Walmart





CPK Little Sprouts Figures and Playsets (Wicked Cool Toys)

• Cabbage Patch Kids Little Sprouts, a child’s first collectible toy line of micro figures and playsets, introduces the world where Cabbage Patch kids, babies and pets actually live.

• The Little Sprouts world is bustling with neighborhood pals and big time fun! Skip along the friend-filled streets, snuggle with loveable furry pets, and help sweet babies stay healthy and grow–there’s so much to do, see…and cuddle! But when the school bell rings, it’s time to dash to class to discover, learn, and play.

• Collect all 120 Little Sprouts kid, baby, and pet figures and set off on an exciting new adventure every day!

• Age: 4+

• MSRP: $2.99-$29.99

• Available: Amazon, Toys “R” Us





Pictureka Card Game (Winning Moves)

• Perfect for families, friends and parties, Pictureka! card game is great fun for all ages.

• There are four different ways to play and they vary in pace from calm to high-energy.

• Age: 6+

• MSRP: $10.95

• Available: Amazon