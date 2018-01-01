Denny's waitresses prepare to deliver breakfasts to customers February 3, 2009 in Emeryville, California. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

A new Department of Labor proposal would change the system for tipping workers in the service industry, such as at restaurants.

The proposed change would allow restaurants to pool all tips only on the condition that they pay their servers the minimum wage: $7.25 an hour.

The idea is that the business would then share the pooled tips with all their employees, including cooks and dishwashers.

Those who support the change generally feel it will help spread the wealth throughout, and help pay for improvements.

But the concern is that businesses are simply going keep a hefty portion of those tips.

The government has opened a public comment period now through Feb. 5. To weigh in, visit the Federal Register's website.

