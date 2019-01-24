KonMari Method Leads to North Texas Decluttering Frenzy

While the new show “Tidying Up” awaits many in their Netflix queue, hundreds if not thousands of others have not only watched but have decluttered their homes using the KonMari Method, Thursday, January 24, 2019.

Waxahachie mom Jenni Geil caught on to the Japanese trend early, starting in 2018 after reading Marie Kondo’s bestselling book with a desperate need to minimize.

“I was pregnant with my second daughter. I was feeling like a failure as a wife and a mom because I was just underwater. I was drowning. I couldn’t keep up with the housework, and I was like how am I going to do this when I have two babies,” said Geil.

It took her six months, but room by room she got rid of thousands of items from her home while gaining something else along the way.

“It really wasn't about the amount of stuff you had, just getting rid of the stuff that doesn't matter to you to make room for the stuff that does,” said Geil.

And though she may have been an early adopter, she’s far from alone in her pursuit for a simpler life.

At Dallas’s Clotheshorse Anonymous, hundreds of clothing items have come in over the last couple of weeks during what would usually be a pretty quiet winter season.

“We’ve definitely got a lot more people coming in, a lot of new consigners as well as our old ones as well that have just taken over the KonMari method. They’re taking over their closets, they’re purging and they’re bringing it all to us. It’s insane,” said Skylar Deeter.

Deeter’s been busy sorting the clothing, shoes, handbags and other top quality items purged from Dallas women’s closets, while clothing that’s a little more worn has made its way to Goodwill locations across the state.

But though the decluttering trend is gaining steam, Geil believes it’s much more than a fad.

“I think all of a sudden we realize that we’re placing too high a value on stuff. Now we’re valuing relationships. You’re just making room for what matters,” said Geil.