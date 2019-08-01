SomethingGood Emotional Support Dog Celebrates 5th Birthday

The families of the Ronald McDonald House, along with the staff, celebrated the Chief Cheer Officer’s birthday. Shiloh, the house golden retriever/lab mix, turned five years old. The house celebrated with a Cinco de Shiloh party. (Published 2 hours ago)

There was a big celebration at the Ronald McDonald House Dallas Wednesday.

The families of the Ronald McDonald House, along with the staff, celebrated the Chief Cheer Officer’s birthday. Shiloh, the house golden retriever/lab mix, turned five years old. The house celebrated with a "Cinco de Shiloh" party.

Shiloh was introduced at the Ronald McDonald House Dallas in 2016 when he was an 18-month-old trainee from Guide Dogs for the Blind to provide emotional and social support to the more than 1,000 families that the House serves each year.

"Shiloh has made a profound difference in the lives of the children staying at the House, which serves as a home-away-from-home for families while their children are being treated for critical illnesses or serious injuries in the Dallas area," said public relations contact, Lindsey Lyons.

The House has served more than 38,000 families in its nearly 40-year-history and will be celebrating the opening of an expansion to serve even more families in the fall.