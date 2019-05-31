Jury Selection Begins Friday in Dallas Murder-for-Hire Trial

Brenda Delgado is charged in the murder of pediatric dentist Kendra Hatcher, who had a relationship with Delgado's ex-boyfriend. Delgado was extradited to the United States from Mexico in 2016. (Published May 31, 2019)

Jury selection begins Friday in the case of Brenda Delgado, the woman accused of orchestrating a 2015 plot to kill Dallas pediatric dentist Kendra Hatcher.

Delgado is charged with capital murder and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Prosecutors allege Delgado hired a hit man, Kristopher Love, to rob and kill Hatcher in the parking lot of her Dallas apartment. Prosecutors described Delgado as being the jealous ex-girlfriend of Hatcher's boyfriend.

Delgado later fled to Mexico, before she was arrested and brought back in 2016. She spent a brief period of time on the FBI's Top 10 Most Wanted list.

Love is one of three people charged in connection with the murder. He was found guilty of capital murder and sentenced to death row in October 2018.

"He was a piece, he was a cog in the wheel," Love's defense attorney Paul Johnson said at Love's sentencing. "Kendra Hatcher was dead from the moment Brenda Delgado decided she was going to take her life."

If found guilty, Delgado will not face the death penalty as part of an extradition

agreement.