One Dead in Johnson County Crash

Johnson County Deputies are investigating a deadly crash involving two vehicles that collided Saturday night near Farm-to-Market Road 917 and County Road 807.

Police said a woman in the back driver's side of one of the vehicles died at the scene.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

The conditions of the other people involved are unknown.

Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.