Mario Zucca, an artist at Crayola, created a beautiful mural of Mango Tango on the parking lot at the NBC DFW studios. (Published Tuesday, June 13, 2017)

You may know Crayola as a household brand, but now it’s coming to Plano as a family attraction with 200 positions that need to be filled.

A job fair will be held every Thursday and Saturday in January to fill positions at the Crayola Experience, which will open in the spring at the Shops at Willow Bend.

They’re looking to hire about 200 people for full and part-time positions in admissions, food service, retail, custodial and entertainment, as well as management roles.

The first job fair will be this Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Crayola Experience Recruitment Center on the mall’s second level near Macy’s.

The second will be Saturday from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, click here.

