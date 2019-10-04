The family of Botham Jean, who was unarmed when he was fatally shot by a Dallas police officer last year in his home, is demanding change at the Dallas Police Department.

On Friday morning, a news conference with the Jean family, some members of the Dallas clergy, Faith Forward, Mothers Against Police Brutality and other activists plan to announce demands for necessary changes at the Dallas Police Department and for a U.S. Department of Justice investigation of the Dallas Police Department. They're also calling for "greater federal protection of human rights and greater involvement in ending police brutality nationwide."

On Wednesday, fired officer Amber Guyger was convicted of murdering Botham Jean. During victim statements, Botham's younger brother Brandt Jean told Guyger that he forgave her and gave her a hug. It was a moment watched by thousands across the world.

Botham's mother Allison said to reporters on Wednesday that there was still much more to be done and that the city of Dallas "needs to clean up inside" and "the Dallas Police Department has a lot of laundry to do." Allison Jean: 'There is Much More to Be Done'

"The corruption we saw during this process must stop," Allison said. "And it must stop for you because after now I leave Dallas, but you live in Dallas and it must stop for everyone. The contamination of a crime scene that we saw in this case must never happen again."

Dallas Police Chief U. Renee Hall announced on Wednesday that there would be an internal affairs investigation of questionable behavior by other officers that surfaced during the trial.

"The testimony that came out in this trial is not reflective of the men and women of the Dallas Police Department," Hall said.

The chief was not just speaking about Guyger's conduct but also accusations about Dallas Police Association President Mike Mata, a police sergeant, and officer Martin Rivera, Guyger's former police partner.

At a church service Wednesday night, Allison and her husband, Betrum Jean, addressed their son's moments of grace.

Betrum told the congregation that because of his faith, he believes he could be Guyger's friend at some point. Botham's mother, Allison, reiterated her husband, adding, "It does not mean that everything else we have suffered has to go unnoticed."

"What Brandt did today was remarkable and it will be a big talker and what we must do, but I don't want the community to be mistaken by what happen in the courtroom," Allison said. "What you saw and what you heard in the courtroom really showed what your system is and you must seek to do something about it. You saw a contaminated crime scene, you saw deletion of evidence by persons in high offices. You saw turning off of body cams and saw cameras in the vehicles."