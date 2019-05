A Jack-in-the-Box employee was hospitalized after being shot in an attempted robbery early Wednesday morning, police said.

It happened about 3 a.m. at the restaurant at 110 E. Camp Wisdom Road.

The suspected robber tried to get into the store through the drive-thru window and confronted the employee there, police said. The employee was shot and transported to Methodist Dallas Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

No arrests were made. No other information was available.