Irving Couple, Dogs Escape House Fire Monday Morning

According to an Irving fire spokesman, the fire began at about 2 a.m. in the attached garage and quickly spread to the home on the 1900 block of Sunnybrook Court. (Published Jan. 21, 2019)

A couple and their dogs are safe after a fire destroyed their Irving home early Monday morning, firefighters say.

According to an Irving fire spokesman, the fire began at about 2 a.m. in the attached garage and quickly spread throughout the home on the 1900 block of Sunnybrook Court.

The first firefighters arriving at the scene reported thick smoke and intense flames shooting from the garage. The fire spread through the attic of the home before destroying the entire building.

The man and woman living at the home safely escaped the fire. The woman was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation, the spokesman said.

The couple's three dogs were found shortly after and appeared to be unharmed.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.