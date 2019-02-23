Investigation Underway After Toddler Found Shot in the Head

An investigation is underway after a toddler was shot in the head on Friday. (Published 9 minutes ago)

According to Fort Worth police, officers were dispatched to an injured person call on the 1300 block of Clinton Avenue on Friday.

When they arrived, they found a 3-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her head and she was immediately transported to a local hospital.

Police said the mother and father were the only two adults home at the time of the incident. There were also two twin 2-year-olds present.

Child protective services removed the children from the home as this incident is being investigated.