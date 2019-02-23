Investigation Underway After Toddler Found Shot in the Head - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Investigation Underway After Toddler Found Shot in the Head

Both parents were at home at the time of the incident.

By Catherine Park

Published 45 minutes ago | Updated 8 minutes ago

    An investigation is underway after a toddler was shot in the head on Friday.

    According to Fort Worth police, officers were dispatched to an injured person call on the 1300 block of Clinton Avenue on Friday.

    When they arrived, they found a 3-year-old female suffering from a gunshot wound to her head and she was immediately transported to a local hospital.

    Police said the mother and father were the only two adults home at the time of the incident. There were also two twin 2-year-olds present.

    Child protective services removed the children from the home as this incident is being investigated.

