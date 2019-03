The northbound side of Interstate 820 at Old Decatur Road in north Fort Worth closed due to a crash involving a tractor trailer, Fort Worth fire officials say.

The northbound side of Interstate 820 at Old Decatur Road in north Fort Worth closed due to a crash involving a tractor trailer, Fort Worth fire officials say.

The fire department said the truck was carrying heavy equipment, and it might have struck the highway overpass.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. and police said just before 11 p.m. that they expected the highway to be closed for at least three more hours.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured, fire officials said.

Students Pay Tribute to New Zealand Shooting Victims With Hakas