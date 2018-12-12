Krum ISD released the findings of an audit into its grading policies and voted unanimously to go forward with an independent investigation into allegations of grade changes. (Published Thursday, Nov. 1, 2018)

The findings of an independent investigation into the grading scandal at Krum ISD will be released at a meeting Wednesday night.

A law firm was hired by the district to investigate concerns of alleged grade tampering or an unfair grading scale.

The school board's agenda for Wednesday shows trustees will hear the report in a closed session and a public presentation will follow.

Some parents argue students related to administrators and board members had their rankings boosted as a result of changes to the way class ranks are determined.

There are also concerns that a Krum high school assistant principal was told to resign or be fired after he brought students' concerns to the district.

The meeting Wednesday night comes about a month after findings of an audit by the Texas System of Education Service Centers. They released the conclusion from the investigation, which dated from the 2016 graduating class to present. The center said, aside from some wording inconsistencies in different print publications for the school, the only mathematical issue they found was with the 2016 graduating class.

The center said the grade point averages for that class were calculated incorrectly. At some point, the error was noticed and the GPAs were calculated correctly, but someone manually entered those corrected numbers in the wrong column in a grading spreadsheet.

The center said even though that mistake was made, it did not change the outcome of the valedictorian or salutatorian for that year. Furthermore, the investigation found the only people this issue affected were students ranked ninth and 10th in the Class of 2016. Their positions should have been flipped.

The center made it clear that the investigation had nothing to do with former Krum High School Assistant Principal Bernard Lightfoot. Lightfoot and the board mutually agreed on a separation in mid-October after he raised concerns about improper GPA changes brought to him by students. At that time, students claimed that recent grade weight changes dropped some students' class rankings, while raising others.

The board unanimously approved an independent investigation that can cost no more than $20,000 without further approval.

Parents at that November meeting said they appreciate that.

"I don't think that there is anything else out there that they are going to find," said Diane Johnson, the parent of a Krum High School student. "So I am not opposed to it the investigation… I think it will bring some peace to the community for people who have reservations."

Another parent, Stephanie Powell hoped for closure as well.

"Right now there is a big tear in the community," Powell said. "What we wanted was an investigation from the start and now we are getting it so I hope that this can bring some peace to the community."