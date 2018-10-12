Krum ISD Facing Backlash Over Grading Questions

The Krum Independent School District is under fire over a change in class rankings. It's not just who is benefiting from the change, some parents and students say a popular vice principal's future is now in question for speaking out. (Published 36 minutes ago)

There is backlash over a North Texas school district's class rank change, and who benefited. Some parents and students in Krum ISD say a popular vice principal's future is now in question, for speaking out.

Parents in Krum first raised the issue at this week’s school board meeting. Complaints over the way some students class rank rose, while others fell.

“I made those concerns known,” said Ron Harris. “I also made concerns over nepotism with the administration and the board known."

Not only is Harris a parent in the district, he’s also Krum's mayor. He says he was relaying accusations that some students related to district administrators and board members saw a bump in their class rankings.

In 2017, Krum ISD changed the way it tabulates class rankings. The changes took effect with students entering their junior year in the 2017-2018 school year. Those students are now seniors. The change combined dual credit courses and AP courses into the same category.

Krum ISD issued a statement, which read, in part: "While we do not believe there have been any unethical uses of administrative power, we will be conducting an audit of our procedures and policies and how they are being applied."

“The fact that the school has even reached out about this, makes me think there's some truth to it,” said Stephanie Powell, another parent.

What happened next, has many in Krum upset. Bernard Lightfoot, an assistant principal at Krum High School, was called to a meeting at district headquarters Friday. Earlier, a family friend told NBC 5 Lightfoot was given the option to resign or be fired for bringing the grading issue to administrators.

“Those questions were raised,” said Harris. “You saw what happened to Mr. Lightfoot.”

“He is an amazing administrator,” said Powell. “He's just a beacon of light in our community."

Powell and others are urging Krum ISD administrators to reconsider.

“I don't know that Mr. Lightfoot will be able to keep his position,” she said. “And frankly after what he's been put through, I don't know that he necessarily wants to."

“Transparency is key, I think, when it comes to public service,” said Robert Dollins, another parent. “And the more transparent you are the more trusting the community is going to be of the things you are doing."

Following today's meeting, Lightfoot left without comment. District officials also had no comment. A prior statement read, “We appreciate parents and community members expressing their concerns, and want to ensure everyone that their accusations are being taken seriously."

Upset parents say they'll keep pushing for answers.

“Any district that is looking for a good administrator, if this doesn't go the way where we can keep him, you better be beating down his door because he is the kind of person you want working for you,” said Harris.

