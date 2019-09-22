To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

Vandals Target at Least 4 Oak Cliff Churches

A person or persons vandalized at least four churches in Oak Cliff Saturday night into Sunday morning. Click here to read more about this story.

Vandals Target at Least 4 Oak Cliff Churches

A person or persons vandalized at least four churches in Oak Cliff Saturday night into Sunday morning. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019)

Apps Students Are Using That Parents Should Know About

As kids in grade school use a wider variety of apps, it can be tough for parents to keep up. That's why Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District teaches a course to help parents learn about the apps children are using. Click here to read more about this story.

Apps Students Are Using That Parents Should Know About

As kids in grade school use a wider variety of apps, it can be tough for parents to keep up. That's why Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District teaches a course to help parents learn about the apps children are using. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019)

Tour of Cabana Hotel Renovation Project

Developer grants an exclusive tour of Cabana Hotel renovation project. Construction is about to begin after years of preparation and stripping the interior down to a shell. Click here to read more about this story.

EXCLUSIVE: Tour of Cabana Hotel Renovation Project

Developer grants an exclusive tour of Cabana Hotel renovation project. Construction is about to begin after years of preparation and stripping the interior down to a shell. (Published Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019)

Boy With Life-Threatening Condition Gives Back to Children in the Hospital

Blake Travis started a toy drive for children in the hospital after he, too, struggled with a life-threatening medical condition. It's part of his plan to pay it forward. Click here to read more about this story.

Boy With Life-Threatening Condition Gives Back to Children

Blake Travis started a toy drive for children in the hospital after he, too, struggled with a life-threatening medical condition. (Published Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019)

#SG: Success Closet Will Help Students and Domestic Violence Victims Get Jobs

New nonprofit run out of Grand Prairie Police Department helps young adults and victims of domestic violence reach the next step in improving their quality of life by supporting job success and providing professional attire. Click here to read more about this story.

Success Closet Will Help Students, Domestic Violence Victims