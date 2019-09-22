In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )}
logo_dfw_2x

In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019

Five talked about stories from the previous week added each Saturday and Sunday

Published 13 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    In Case You Missed It Weekend News Digest: Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019

    To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

    In our 5+5 format, we published the first 5 on Saturday morning, while you can find the second five below.

    Vandals Target at Least 4 Oak Cliff Churches

    A person or persons vandalized at least four churches in Oak Cliff Saturday night into Sunday morning. Click here to read more about this story.

    Vandals Target at Least 4 Oak Cliff ChurchesVandals Target at Least 4 Oak Cliff Churches

    A person or persons vandalized at least four churches in Oak Cliff Saturday night into Sunday morning.

    (Published Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019)

    Apps Students Are Using That Parents Should Know About

    As kids in grade school use a wider variety of apps, it can be tough for parents to keep up. That's why Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District teaches a course to help parents learn about the apps children are using. Click here to read more about this story.

    Apps Students Are Using That Parents Should Know AboutApps Students Are Using That Parents Should Know About

    As kids in grade school use a wider variety of apps, it can be tough for parents to keep up. That's why Grapevine-Colleyville Independent School District teaches a course to help parents learn about the apps children are using.

    (Published Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019)

    Tour of Cabana Hotel Renovation Project

    Developer grants an exclusive tour of Cabana Hotel renovation project. Construction is about to begin after years of preparation and stripping the interior down to a shell. Click here to read more about this story.

    EXCLUSIVE: Tour of Cabana Hotel Renovation ProjectEXCLUSIVE: Tour of Cabana Hotel Renovation Project

    Developer grants an exclusive tour of Cabana Hotel renovation project. Construction is about to begin after years of preparation and stripping the interior down to a shell.

    (Published Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019)

    Boy With Life-Threatening Condition Gives Back to Children in the Hospital

    Blake Travis started a toy drive for children in the hospital after he, too, struggled with a life-threatening medical condition. It's part of his plan to pay it forward. Click here to read more about this story.

    Boy With Life-Threatening Condition Gives Back to ChildrenBoy With Life-Threatening Condition Gives Back to Children

    Blake Travis started a toy drive for children in the hospital after he, too, struggled with a life-threatening medical condition.

    (Published Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019)

    #SG: Success Closet Will Help Students and Domestic Violence Victims Get Jobs

    New nonprofit run out of Grand Prairie Police Department helps young adults and victims of domestic violence reach the next step in improving their quality of life by supporting job success and providing professional attire. Click here to read more about this story.

    Success Closet Will Help Students, Domestic Violence VictimsSuccess Closet Will Help Students, Domestic Violence Victims

    (Published Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019)

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'id', 0 )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'name', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.title}", '^\[.*?\]\s{0,}', "" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'children', ${__nodeFiltered.get( '@children' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'originalPath', ${string.replaceAll( "$!{__nodeFiltered.path}", '/$', '' )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentPath', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__currentSitePath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__isCurrentURI', ${string.equals( "$!{__checkPath}", "$!{__checkURI}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( '__startsWithPath', ${string.startsWith( "$!{__currentSitePath}", "$!{__checkPath}" )} )} ${__nodeFiltered.put( 'selected', false )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( '@children' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'path' )} ${__nodeFiltered.remove( 'title' )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )} ${__section.put( 'blogs', [] )}
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices