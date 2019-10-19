To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

NBC 5 One-on-One With President Donald Trump

President Trump spoke with political reporter Julie Fine during his trip to Texas today. It was a wide ranging interview, that covered why he visited the new Louis Vuitton Workshop in Johnson County, the ceasefire negotiated today with Turkey and Syria, the impeachment inquiry and Texas in 2020. To read more about this story, click here.

Watch: One-on-One Interview With President Trump

Hundreds Attend First Fort Worth City Council Meeting Since Shooting Death of Atatiana Jefferson

The Fort Worth City Council met for the first time since the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson by officer Aaron Dean. Several hundred people lined up outside city hall to attend to the meeting. To read more about this story, click here.

Tumultuous FW City Council Meeting After Police Shooting

'It Felt Like a Bomb': Celina Woman Survives Lightning Strike

A Celina woman says she was struck by lightning and lived to tell the story. Video shows the moment it happened. To read more about this story, click here.

'It Felt Like a Bomb': Celina Woman Survives Lightning Strike

Construction Underway at Globe Life Park for New Reconfiguration



Video shows construction in progress at Globe Life Park for the venue's new reconfiguration from a baseball field to a multi-purpose facility.body here. To read more about this story, click here.

Globe Life Park Undergoes Reconfiguration

#SG: Artist Paints 70-Foot Mural to Debut at Fort Worth Art Festival

An artist is working on #SomethingGood for the city of Fort Worth. He will debut his new work this week, and he's reaching new heights to get it done. To read more about this story, click here.

Artist Reaches High to Create Fort Worth Mural

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.