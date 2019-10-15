Hundreds Attend First Fort Worth City Council Meeting Since Shooting Death of Atatiana Jefferson - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Hundreds Attend First Fort Worth City Council Meeting Since Shooting Death of Atatiana Jefferson

By Candace Sweat and Jack Highberger

Published 3 hours ago

    The Fort Worth City Council met for the first time Tuesday night since the shooting death of Atatiana Jefferson by Fort Worth Police Officer Aaron Dean.

    Several hundred people lined up outside city hall to attend to the meeting.

    However by the start of the meeting, council chambers were full. Most of the roughly 200-hundred strong crowd waited, airing their frustrations with both the police and city outside.

    Those who signed up to speak were let inside as people left and as the meeting stretched into the night some left but many stayed well past 10 p.m.

    The meeting started with disruption to the agenda and speakers deliberately veering off agenda topics to talk about safety in the black community and police accountability.

    The citizen presentation portion of the meeting started near 10 p.m. with more than 40 speakers signed up to address city leaders.

    Many speakers asked for the resignation of City Manager David Cooke and Assistant City Manager Jay Chapa for what they called complicit behavior in the treatment of predominately minority communities.

    Another major ask from citizens was the implementation of a police oversight board and more thorough training of Fort Worth Police.

    Speakers also presented the following demands to city leaders:

    • An independent criminal investigation into the shooting of Atatiana Jefferson.
    • The full body camera footage of all officers on scene the night of the shooting, as well as their names.
    • That interim Chief Chief Ed Kraus bring charges of assault with a deadly weapon and child endangerment against officer Aaron Dean.

