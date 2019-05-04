To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

Two EF-1 Tornadoes Confirmed in Denton County; Trees Fall Into Homes, Streets

The National Weather Service office in Fort Worth confirmed Wednesday that two EF-1 tornadoes touched down in Denton County Tuesday evening. To read more about this story, click here.

Fort Worth Woman Accused of Pepper-Spraying 3-Year-Old in the Face

A Fort Worth mother is sharing a terrifying encounter with a woman she says pepper-sprayed her 3-year-old son in the face. Diamond Alvarez took photos of her son Leo shortly after it happened. Fort Worth police have issued two warrants for the woman accused of doing it. To read more about this story, click here.

Texas Group Wants to End Roofing Bill Geared at Protecting Consumers

The Texas Independent Roofing Contractors Association is hoping to kill a roofing bill that some believe will protect homeowners from dishonest roofers. NBC 5's Samantha Chatman finds out why. To read more about this story, click here.

Longtime Dallas Plastic Surgeon Weighs In On Breast Implant Safety

The federal government could soon weigh in on the safety of breast implants. A longtime Dallas plastic surgeon believes women should be more informed. To read more about this story, click here.

No Bull: Traffic 'Mooves' Over for Bull in Roanoke

A bull got loose Wednesday morning and slowed down traffic on U.S. Highway 377. Texas, y'all. To read more about this story, click here.

Check back and look for 5 more stories on Sunday.