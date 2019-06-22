To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories across North Texas, each Saturday and Sunday we'll revisit 5 stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

In our 5+5 format, we'll publish the first 5 on Saturday morning and the second 5 on Sunday.

'I'm Just Thankful To Be Alive': Photographer Reflects on Close Call With Gunman

Dallas Morning News photographer Tom Fox was at the Earle Cabell Federal Building to cover a trial when a gunman opened fire outside the building, Monday morning. He ended up capturing an image of a story much bigger than a trial. To read more about this story, click here.

North TX Family Battles Airline When Changing Flight to Dominican Republic

As we learn about more unexplained deaths in the Dominican Republic, some families in North Texas say they want out. NBC 5's Samantha Chatman helped one family in Allen with their battle with an airline over flight change fees. To read more about this story, click here.

Foster Family: 'We Can All Do Something Good'

With cartoons playing in the background, Christiana Barton tickles a one-year-old boy while two older kids watch and Barton's husband cuddles a four-month-old on the couch. It looks like a typical family trying to entertain four kids under the age of five. But the sing-a-longs of "Baby Shark" and silly giggles highlight a personal mission for Barton. To read more about this story, click here.

Denton City Council Votes to Keep Large Mural on Downtown Historic Building

Denton City Council voted to keep a large mural outside Andy's Bar. The mural wraps around the downtown building, which also happens to be a historic landmark. The bar's owner, Eric Pulido, didn't get the Historic Landmark Commission's approval to paint the front of the building. To read more about this story, click here.

Bench Pressing Connects Cop to Denton County Community

An officer with the Northeast Police Department in Denton County found unexpected fame when we entered bench pressing competition on a whim. To read more about this story, click here.

