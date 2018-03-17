Implosion Imminent For Once Prominent Fort Worth High Rise

At 8 a.m. Sunday morning a Dallas Demolition crew in a parking lot about 100 feet away from Fort Worth’s Westchester Plaza will push the button to set off nearly 300 pounds of dynamite installed throughout the now skeleton frame, Saturday March 17, 2018.

It’ll take just seconds for the building to collapse into its own footprint turning the 12 story structure into 17,000 tons of rubble.

It’s a rare spectacle expected to draw a crowd.

“It’s an experience unlike any other, especially in person. Think of thunder going off and feeling it in your chest,” said Sunny Lohden with Dallas Demolition.

But in the hours leading up to the moment months in the making, many stopped by to see Westchester intact one last time.

“It was the place to be, because you see a high rise and there were very few high rises around here so it was the place to live for sure,” said Bill Jensen.

But even several decades back when Jensen’s soon-to-be bride was scouting it out as a place to call home, Jensen said the once luxurious apartments felt tired.

Not long after, the property was converted into assisted living facility.

LaTonne Stout’s program for the deaf moved in to occupy a floor during September of 1989.

“All of the many, many lives of the deaf and deaf blind that have lived in that building. I can just think of the most wonderful stories,” said Stout.

But as the building aged, so did its reputation. While Stout shed tears thinking about the end of Westchester, Sheila Worthey said she was glad to see it go.

“It’s kind of bittersweet really…. To see it come down. There are a lot of memories here, but it’s time for it to go,” said Worthey.

Worthey’s son, who called Westchester Plaza home for 17 years, will sit in a nearby parking lot with her Sunday morning to watch the building come down where they say too many people were treated poorly.

Those who do turn out Sunday morning will be kept at a distance.

Lohden says several nearby buildings have been draped with fabric or had windows covered with plastic or foam out of an abundance of caution. He said no other property should be disturbed including several nearby historic homes.

“We’ve had engineers out here during the studies monitoring seismic activity and it’s at a minimum,” said Lohden.

Dallas Demolition will line the streets with several trailers that aim to contain dust and debris to the site.

Crews will be on hand to quickly cleanup any dust outside of that area so streets can be reopened. The debris will take about six weeks to remove.

The following streets will be closed from 5:30 a.m. until 9 a.m. Sunday.

8th Avenue From I-30 WBSR to Pruitt

Summit Avenue From 8th to Pennsylvania

Petersmith Street from Summit to Ballinger

Tucker Street from Summit to Ballinger

Pennsylvania Avenue from 9th to Ballinger

Traffic on I-30 will also be slowed down during the actual time of the implosion.