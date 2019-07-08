ICE Assisting in Boy Scout Child Exploitation Investigation - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
ICE Assisting in Boy Scout Child Exploitation Investigation

A former Boy Scout official is accused of photographing children changing after they swam

Published 2 hours ago

    Paul J. Richards/AFP/Getty Images, File
    The Department of Homeland Security logo is seen in Fairfax, Virginia July 22, 2015.

    U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations agents are helping in the search to identify victims of an alleged child exploitation case involving a Boy Scouts of America official.

    Thomas Close, 40, is charged with production of child pornography. Close, who worked with the Boy Scouts' swimming program, is accused of secretly recording boys changing clothes after they swam.

    The alleged crimes are believed to have occurred between 2011 and 2018 in Ohio. Close was arrested in 2018 and remains in jail.

    Anyone who believes that they or their children are victims are encouraged to email their contact information to HSI at HSI-CLOSE-Investigation@ice.dhs.gov.

