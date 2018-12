All lanes of Interstate 35E in Dallas will be closed in both directions at Illinois Avenue starting at 9 p.m. Saturday.

I-35E traffic will be diverted onto the frontage roads, while crews remove part of the Illinois Avenue overpass.

The highway is expected to reopen Sunday by 3 p.m.

The construction is part of the Southern Gateway Project, which will rebuild and widen I-35E south of Downtown Dallas, as well as widen U.S. Highway 67. The project is expected to be finished in late 2021.

Former President George H.W. Bush Dead at 94