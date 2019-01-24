Hwy. 360 Access Road Blocked After Semi Overturns

The access road to State Highway 360 Southbound is currently blocked after a semi truck overturned on the road, Thursday, January 24, 2019.

This is happening at SH 360 and Camp Wisdom Road.

Police on scene say the semi was hauling half of a manufactured home.

Two heavy-duty wreckers are currently on scene and crews are working to upright the manufactured home. The cab of the truck did not overturn.

Information from the Grand Prairie Police Department shows that no one was hurt.

