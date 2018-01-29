Hurst Police Chief Retires After 40 Years - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
OLY-DFW

Hurst Police Chief Retires After 40 Years

By Scott Gordon

Published at 8:46 PM CST on Jan 29, 2018 | Updated at 8:48 PM CST on Jan 29, 2018

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Hurst Police Chief Retires After 40 Years
    Hurst Police Department
    Hurst's police chief is retiring after 40 years with the department, Monday January 29, 2018.

    Hurst's police chief is retiring after 40 years with the department.

    Chief Steve Moore started as an animal control officer when he was 20 years old – and too young to become a police officer.

    He then worked his way from patrol to supervisor and then to chief 10 years ago.

    Moore said policing has changed in four decades.

    “Technology has changed a lot,” he said. “When I started, you’d go to a crime scene, you’d take a report and you might have some black powder and you take a few fingerprints and that was about it.”

    Now, crime scene investigations are much more thorough, with highly-trained officers searching for DNA and other evidence.

    Moore said he plans to enjoy his retirement by traveling.

    Hurst’s assistant chief, Steve Niekamp, is taking over the top job.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices