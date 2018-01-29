Hurst Police Chief Retires After 40 Years

Hurst's police chief is retiring after 40 years with the department, Monday January 29, 2018.

Chief Steve Moore started as an animal control officer when he was 20 years old – and too young to become a police officer.

He then worked his way from patrol to supervisor and then to chief 10 years ago.

Moore said policing has changed in four decades.

“Technology has changed a lot,” he said. “When I started, you’d go to a crime scene, you’d take a report and you might have some black powder and you take a few fingerprints and that was about it.”

Now, crime scene investigations are much more thorough, with highly-trained officers searching for DNA and other evidence.

Moore said he plans to enjoy his retirement by traveling.

Hurst’s assistant chief, Steve Niekamp, is taking over the top job.