Jax, left, and Luna, right, are available for adoption for free on Friday, April 19, at the Saxe-Forte Animal Shelter on East Lancaster.

Looking to add a new cat, dog, donkey or parakeet to your family? The Humane Society of North Texas is hosting a free adoption event Friday for all of their animals.

The Humane Society said the event will be held Friday at all locations except for Keller Regional, along Rufe Snow, because that location is closed for Good Friday.

All other locations, including Benbrook Waggin' Tails, Keller Welcome Home and the main shelter at on East Lancaster in Fort Worth, will open to the public at noon. PetSmart locations with HSNT animals at Ridgmar Mall, Montgomery Plaza and along Bryant Irvin Road will open at 9 a.m.

The animals available for adoption can be seen here.