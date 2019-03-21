Human Bones Found on DFW Airport Property Identified

Skeletal remains found in January on DFW Airport property have been identified as a 48-year-old man, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

The remains of Anthony Lukacsy were found on Jan. 14 in a wooded area of the airport. It's unclear when he died.

Contractors conducting a site survey discovered the remains near Mustang Drive and William D. Tate.

Lukacsy had a lengthy criminal history, including charges of possession of a controlled substance, reckless damage or distruction and possession of marijuana.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner and the DFW Airport Department of Public Safety are continuing to investigate.