Now more than ever, people are recognizing the scope and severity of human trafficking and the sex trade right in our own communities. But one Fort Worth non-profit found that it's not enough to help victims out of that trap, they need help to get started on a new path. (Published 58 minutes ago)

How The Worthy Co Helps Survivors of Human Trafficking Find Their Worth

Now, more than ever, people are recognizing the scope and severity of human trafficking and the sex trade right in our own communities. But one Fort Worth nonprofit found that it's not enough to help victims out of that trap, they need help to get started on a new path.

With a clear task ahead of them and coworkers sitting side-by-side, the women busy at work in The Worthy Co workshop on East Lancaster are right at home.

"Everybody has their thing they like to do," Arletta Grant said. "This is what I like to do. I like the smells."

Grant is the candle queen.

Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty

Michael Cohen, a former personal attorney for President Donald Trump, plead guilty to tax fraud charges as well as campaign finance charges stemming from hush money related to Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018)

"Well I can't tell you the recipe," she said with a laugh.

Every batch she whips up takes her further away from a past life.

"At an early age I was molested," Grant said. "So to me, it was the only thing I knew."

By 13, she was doing drugs and, soon after, selling her body to feed her addiction. It took decades to make it out.

"Just basically finding myself and wanting to make a change," Grant said.

It can be easy to get lost in the powerful stream of the human trafficking and sex trade. Fort Worth police reported more than 70 human trafficking cases from 2015 through April 2017, many involving children.

Colorado Man Charged With Five Counts of Murder in Deaths of Wife and Daughters

Christopher Lee Watts was charged with five counts of murder Monday for the deaths of his wife Shanann Watts and their two daughters Bella and Celeste. Watts had initially pleaded publicly that his wife and daughters had gone missing. Their bodies were discovered on the property of the oil and natural gas company Watts worked for. The D.A. said that it's "too early" to discuss whether prosecutors would seek the death penalty. (Published Monday, Aug. 20, 2018)

"I started prostitution when I was 14, 15," Tatiana Smith said.

For Smith, it felt like the only option.

"I don't even have money for lunch," Smith remembered thinking. "I feel like somewhere along the line you were forced into doing it, if you don't even realize it."

The social enterprise The Worthy Co is a pathway out, helping sex trade survivors earn an honest wage and rebuild a resume.

"It teaches me the ability that I can go out and work," Grant said. "This is the longest I've ever held a job."

The candles, jewelry and clothing the women make are sold to support the mission of the larger organization, The NET, offering social services and rehabilitation for survivors.

Father, Son Escape Raging Wildfire at Glacier National Park

The campers had to drive through the Howe Ridge Fire after it quickly expanded. (Published Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018)

To The NET founder, Melissa Ice, the cause quickly became the inspiration.

"What I see in the women is strength and they are fierce mamas, they love their children, they love their grandchildren," Ice said. "They want their life back, they don't think that they're done yet."

And they now know that they're worthy of this second chance.

Video Family Gives Soldier Welcome Home Surprise At DFW Airport

"We can all help each other because it's not easy to do it by yourself," Smith said.

The Net has helped more than 600 Fort Worth women out of the sex trade since 2012. They also offer extensive services for the city's homeless.