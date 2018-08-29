Helpful Homework Apps for Students and Parents

What to Know
There are now apps to help parents and students throughout the year with homework questions.
They are called Brainly, Helpster, and Photo Math apps.
You can find all of them for free in the OIS and Android app stores.
There are a lot of parents who know the struggle of being asked to help with a homework assignment that you just don't know how to do.
Luckily, there are now apps for that.
The "Brainly" app can take some of the pressure off of parents. How it works is students can post a question and get answers within minutes.
The developers said it's like having about 60-million study partners. The answers are all monitored by moderators.
The "Helpster Homework" tutor app is another one. It gives expert tutors in grades kindergarten through graduate school. They're available 24/7 and give on-demand answers and step-by-step solutions.
Finally, math problems no more. The "Photo Math" app allows students to simply snap a picture of a math problem, even if it's handwritten, and the app gives answers and instructions.
These apps prohibit cheating in their terms and conditions. They are all free and available in the OIS or Android app stores.