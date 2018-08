Two people are dead after a crash in Dallas early Saturday morning.

According to the Dallas Police Department, a 2004 white Chevy pickup was traveling northbound on 300 South Prairie Road at 1:59 a.m. at a high rate of speed.

The Chevy then struck a curb and went into the southbound lanes and collided head-on with a 2008 gray Chrysler 300, killing both drivers.

The identities of either victim will not be released until next of kin is notified.

