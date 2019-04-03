More than 1,800 bicycle helmets will be given to Texas children during the month of April.

For Child Safety Month, the Texas Medical Association’s (TMA) Hard Hats for Little Heads program is helping to protect kids from head injuries through donating helmets and educating children and parents on properly fitting a helmet.

Events will be happening around Texas from April 6-27.

The Fort Worth event will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday April 13 at the YMCA Marine Creek Field.

The Dallas event will be from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday April 27 at TJ Rusk Middle School.

For the full list of events, visit their website.