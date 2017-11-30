Haltom City Father Foils Attempted Kidnapping

Haltom City police are searching for a man who tried to kidnap a 2-year-old boy from his father's arms.
It happened Tuesday night in the 3900 block of Janrue Court, where the Haltom City father was holding his son as he took out the trash just before 6:30 p.m.
That's when a man ran up from Little Fossil Creek behind the house and tried to grab the little boy.
"They were pulling over him, and then the dad got him and then ran with him and put him inside, and the other guy took off," said Elias Holguin, a next-door neighbor who was only a few steps away.
The man ran back to the creek as neighbors called 911.
The boy's later passed out from the shock, and can't understand why anyone would want to take his son.
"That's very scary for me, all the kids are always outside," said Adilene Rivera, who lives two doors away. "This is like a friendly neighborhood."
Parents in the neighborhood are now keeping their children inside.
"I have a lot off nieces and nephews, and they always come around, and they ride their bikes, and they're just like having fun, and now I don't feel comfortable at all," Rivera said.
The boy's father told police he didn't recognize the man.
Police ask anyone with information that may help investigators to give them a call.