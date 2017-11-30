Haltom City Father Foils Attempted Kidnapping

Haltom City police are searching for a man who tried to kidnap a 2-year-old boy from his father's arms. (Published 2 hours ago)

Haltom City police are searching for a man who tried to kidnap a 2-year-old boy from his father's arms.

It happened Tuesday night in the 3900 block of Janrue Court, where the Haltom City father was holding his son as he took out the trash just before 6:30 p.m.

That's when a man ran up from Little Fossil Creek behind the house and tried to grab the little boy.

"They were pulling over him, and then the dad got him and then ran with him and put him inside, and the other guy took off," said Elias Holguin, a next-door neighbor who was only a few steps away.

Cop Adopts Dog After Owner Dies

Eleven-year-old Sampson and his owner Vic were two peas in a pod. But two weeks ago, Vic passed away which left 11-year-old Sampson in need of a new caretaker. Vic Simon lived in Leclaire, Iowa with his wife and Sampson for years. His wife commutes to Chicago where she works, so Sampson would keep Vic company, as did members of the police department. When Vic passed away, his wife couldn't keep Sampson because of her long commute so an officer stepped up to adopt the dog. The officer says Sampson has fit right in at his new home. (Published 6 hours ago)

The man ran back to the creek as neighbors called 911.

The boy's later passed out from the shock, and can't understand why anyone would want to take his son.

"That's very scary for me, all the kids are always outside," said Adilene Rivera, who lives two doors away. "This is like a friendly neighborhood."

Parents in the neighborhood are now keeping their children inside.

"I have a lot off nieces and nephews, and they always come around, and they ride their bikes, and they're just like having fun, and now I don't feel comfortable at all," Rivera said.

The boy's father told police he didn't recognize the man.

Restaurant Worker Tackles Handcuffed Suspect on the Run

A restaurant employee in West Virginia tackled a man running from police Tuesday morning. Robert Redman, an employee at Tudor's Biscuit World in Huntington, was outside at his car when he saw the man in handcuffs running. Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said the man trashed a bathroom inside Cabell Huntington Hospital and then took off running when security guards tried to confront him. Zerkle said a few of his deputies were in the area, so they handcuffed the man to figure out what was going on, but the man twisted around and started to run again. Redman saw the man running his way and dropped his shoulder into him. The take-down was captured on the surveillance video from outside Tudor's. Huntington police cited the man for possession of drug paraphernalia. (Published 6 hours ago)

Police ask anyone with information that may help investigators to give them a call.