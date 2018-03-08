Junior level hackers start out trying to crack into things like your streaming video accounts. (Published 2 hours ago)

Hackers Don't Just Have Their Eye On Your Bank Account

If you talk about hacking something like Netflix most people think about those folks who try to get the service for free.

That's still happening but now they're getting it on your dime.

NBC 5 Responds received calls and messages on social media from people who said they went to log on to their streaming TV service only to get a notice that other people were already logged in and watching it.

This first popped up a couple years ago when the internet security site McAfee reported hackers had stolen and were selling Netflix logins.

It often happens because someone had guessed the password and was logged into your account.

They're using the service you're paying for.

We hear so much about hackers going after bank accounts and credit cards, but cyber security experts tells us accounts for things like Netflix or even your pizza reward points are targets for more junior level hackers, trying their hand at the crimes from home.

"It's getting more difficult to hack bank accounts that hold sensitive information but they know if they can get to the easy stuff," said Keith Barthold from cyber security firm DKB Innovative.

"They can apply the information they collected about you personally, and those easier passwords and use that for your bank or car payment."

Netflix told us, "We take the security of our members' accounts seriously and Netflix employs numerous proactive measures to detect fraudulent activity to keep the Netflix service and our members' accounts secure."

If you notice someone logged in you should change your password immediately.

Another tip is to look at your suggestions and your recently watched tabs.

If someone's watched 3 seasons of Seinfeld and it wasn't you, you might have a problem.

