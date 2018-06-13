H-E-B Recalls Smoked Sausage Over Labeling Error - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
logo_dfw_2x

Recall Alert

Important News on Consumer Products That Can Keep You Safe

H-E-B Recalls Smoked Sausage Over Labeling Error

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    H-E-B Recalls Smoked Sausage Over Labeling Error
    USDA

    A Texas company is recalling smoked beef sausage sold at H-E-B because the products were made with pork casing, which wasn't listed in the list of ingredients.

    According to the USDA, J Bar B Foods, of Waelder, recalled about 410,985 pounds of sausage produced between June 21, 2016 to May 29, 2018.

    "H-E-B Texas Heritage Sausage Smoked With Natural Hardwood Beef Brisket" was sold at H-E-B stores across Texas until a customer flagged the labeling issue on Tuesday, the USDA said.

    Affected sausage packages have “EST. 7066” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

    Officer Snatches Up Runaway Toddler From Traffic

    [NATL] Officer Snatches Up Runaway Toddler From Traffic

    A Naperville police officer was caught on cam dashing out from his cruiser to stop a runaway toddler darting through traffic.

    (Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018)

    There have been no reports of allergic reactions, the USDA said.

    Get the latest from NBC DFW anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices