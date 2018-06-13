H-E-B Recalls Smoked Sausage Over Labeling Error

A Texas company is recalling smoked beef sausage sold at H-E-B because the products were made with pork casing, which wasn't listed in the list of ingredients.

According to the USDA, J Bar B Foods, of Waelder, recalled about 410,985 pounds of sausage produced between June 21, 2016 to May 29, 2018.

"H-E-B Texas Heritage Sausage Smoked With Natural Hardwood Beef Brisket" was sold at H-E-B stores across Texas until a customer flagged the labeling issue on Tuesday, the USDA said.

Affected sausage packages have “EST. 7066” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Officer Snatches Up Runaway Toddler From Traffic

A Naperville police officer was caught on cam dashing out from his cruiser to stop a runaway toddler darting through traffic. (Published Tuesday, June 12, 2018)

There have been no reports of allergic reactions, the USDA said.

