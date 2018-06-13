H-E-B Recalls Smoked Sausage Over Labeling Error

A Texas company is recalling smoked beef sausage sold at H-E-B because the products were made with pork casing, which wasn't listed in the list of ingredients.
According to the USDA, J Bar B Foods, of Waelder, recalled about 410,985 pounds of sausage produced between June 21, 2016 to May 29, 2018.
"H-E-B Texas Heritage Sausage Smoked With Natural Hardwood Beef Brisket" was sold at H-E-B stores across Texas until a customer flagged the labeling issue on Tuesday, the USDA said.
Affected sausage packages have “EST. 7066” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
There have been no reports of allergic reactions, the USDA said.