Members of "The Great Flag Caper" have been planting flags and celebrating the Fourth of July for 25 years. (Published July 3, 2018)

Members of "The Great Flag Caper" teamed up with families and neighbors to plant 40,000 American flags along MacArthur Boulevard in Irving.

The organization has been planting flags and celebrating the Fourth of July, with the entire community, for 25 years. This year, the flags will stretch down MacArthur Blvd. for 10.5 miles.

"American values are meant for everyone to share in," said Nell Anne Hunt, founder of The Great Flag Caper. "I don't care where you live, the core values of freedom, dignity and justice apply to you."

To continue the celebration, the City of Irving will also have its annual parade.



