Wednesday afternoon President Trump ordered Boeing 737 Max 8, Max 9 aircraft grounded across the country.

American Airlines says the grounding of the Boeing Max 8 planes affects 24 of its more than 1,500 aircraft. American adds it operates 85 flights per day on the MAX 8, out of 6,700 departures throughout the American Airlines system.

At DFW Airport, NBC 5 crews did not see any of the Max planes on the ground Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after the safety announcement on Wednesday, flight tracker, "Flight Aware", showed DFW Airport was experiencing an average departure delay of over 40 minutes. The airport was already dealing with cancellations because severe weather Wednesday morning damaged jet bridges in Terminals B and D.

It's still unknown exactly how many flights out of DFW could be impacted by the grounding of the Max planes.

"It seemed like a good time to do that, we were the last country to come around and I think it's probably the right thing to do," said passenger Dan Smith.

Before checking in at the airport, Smith confirmed his flight to Sydney, Australia was not on a Max 8 aircraft.

"I’m always curious as to what plane I’m going to be on and it’s just nice to know that I didn’t have to worry about that," Smith said.

American Airlines says it first began flying Max 8's in November of 2017. The airline says it is complying with the FAA's order and is rebooking impacted passengers as soon as possible.

In a statement, American Airlines said, "We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause some of our customers. Our team will work with all customers impacted by these flight cancellations in order to rebook them to their final destination. Affected customers may rebook themselves on aa.com by retrieving their reservation or using our mobile app. If a flight is canceled, customers may request a full refund by visiting our website. Customers who booked through a travel agent are requested to contact their agency directly."