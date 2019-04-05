A Grand Prairie police investigator is taking her oath to serve and protect to a new level.

Samantha Chandler said the department took a call recently from a woman who was trying to get out of a domestic violence situation with her 3-month-old child in tow. Chandler said in the short conversation she had with the woman, she realized she didn’t have some of the basic needs to keep a child healthy.

"After the call, I went home and it was messing with me a little bit," Chandler said. "So I posted on Facebook to see if some of my friends would donate or you know, give their extra stuff from their children and I could even come pick it up."

Samantha’s friend, Vanessa Fillingim, saw her Facebook post and shared it with her friends. The post had so much attention in just three days that the women were able to raise more than $3,000 and collect donations such as diapers, wipes and formula. The donations directly benefiting the victims’ services unit at the police department.

"I myself, had problems having children," Fillingim said. "When it comes to the fact of these people who get abused and or don't have places to live, it just kind of hits home a little harder. So when you see a baby who is crying because they need milk or need a clean diaper, it just touches you in a different way and I just really wanted to help."

The Grand Prairie Police Department is always accepting donations. Click here for more information.