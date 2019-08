Grand Prairie police are looking for three people they suspect of burglarizing several cars.

According to police, the three entered a business in the 300 block of South Belt Line Road around 4:00 a.m. on August 9 and burglarized several cars.

Grand Prairie Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2500.00 for information leading to their arrest. You can submit tips by calling 972-988-8477(TIPS) or on the Crime Stoppers’ website. Tipsters will remain anonymous.