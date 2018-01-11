Grand Opening for the First Dallas City Council District Office

A Grand Opening was held Thursday for the first Dallas City Council District office after controversy last year over paying for them, Thursday January 11, 2018.

Dallas Executive Airport is the location for the first satellite office for District 3 Councilman Casey Thomas.

“Here we want people to feel right at home. We want them to feel like this is their office as well,” Thomas said.

The city already owns the building so there’s no rent.

The cost of satellite offices was a concern during debate over a new budget because of the proposed $500,000 expense for up to 14 district offices.

Some North Dallas City Council Members said Starbucks and Panera Bread work just fine for constituent meeting locations and they saw no need for district offices.

But Southern Dallas Council Members complained there are very few Starbucks or Panera Bread locations in their neighborhoods. They accused North Dallas members of being insensitive to their needs.

And supporters of District offices said visiting Dallas City Hall is daunting for many constituents with a long walk from parking and airport style security.

The compromise was $250,000 for a test of satellite offices to improve service for residents.

“It allows them to drive down the street and see their Council Member and discuss whatever their issues or concerns are,” Thomas said.

In addition to Thomas, five more offices are soon to open for Council Members Dwaine Caraway, Kevin Felder, Tennell Atkins Adam Medrano and Adam McGough.

The satellite offices will be open for limited hours during the week when City Council meetings are not underway at City Hall.