A Granbury man shot his wife during an argument Friday and took pills with the intention to overdose, Hood County authorities say.

Hood County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Russell Wayne McDaniel at his home in the 800 block of Ports O' Call Drive around 6 a.m. Friday. Deputies said they found his 53-year-old wife suffering from superficial wounds after shotgun pellets grazed her left side.

She was taken to the Lake Granbury Medical Center where she was treated and released, authorities said. She is in good condition.

After sheriff's deputies arrested him, McDaniel was taken to Lake Granbury Medical Center with chest pains, but he refused treatment. Deputies said they later discovered that McDaniel had taken multiple pills with the intent to die by suicide.

McDaniel was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth to be treated for his overdose, according to the Hood County Sheriff's Office. He was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful restraint.