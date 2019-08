Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to make an address shortly on the mass shooting in El Paso.

A gunman opened fire at a Walmart on Saturday, killing 22 people and injuring another two dozen.

Abbott is delivering the remarks in Austin ahead of a visit by President Trump Wednesday who is expected to arrive in El Paso at about 2 p.m.

Abbott's exact start time has not been disclosed.

