Texas Gov. Greg Abbott proclaimed Dec. 5, as an official Day of Mourning in Texas in honor of former President George H.W. Bush.

"Under this proclamation, the people of Texas are encouraged to gather, assemble, and pay their respects to the memory of George Herbert Walker Bush through ceremonies in homes, businesses, public buildings, schools, places of worship, or other appropriate places for public expression of grief and remembrance," Abbott said in a statement.



To allow state employees to attend such observances, state agencies, offices, and departments shall be closed on that day, and general government operations and services shall be maintained by skeletal work crews.



To read the full proclamation, see below.