Girl Scouts Celebrate 'International Day of the Girl'

North Texas Girl Scouts celebrated International Day of the Girl by showing off their love for science, arts, technology and math.

The theme this year is “With Her: A Skilled Girlforce.” The world-wide initiative promotes a culture in which girls can cultivate leadership skills that will move them from the classroom to the boardroom.

Around the world, girls will celebrate their creativity and imagination throughout the day.

Here in North Texas, girl scouts will be stationed throughout Dallas to step into their dream jobs. Fourth grade girl scouts visited the Perot Museum in downtown Dallas.

Experts say, if you are raising girls, you should celebrate their uniqueness, encourage them to take risks, teach them to remain persistent and to be bold.