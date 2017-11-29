Girl, 2, Drowns in Wylie Pond: Police - NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth
Girl, 2, Drowns in Wylie Pond: Police

By Holley Ford

    Wylie police are investigating the drowning of a 2-year-old girl.

    It happened Wednesday morning at about 11:30 at South Fork Mobile Home Park on South Fork Blvd.

    Police say the toddler wandered away from her home unnoticed and fell into a nearby pond.

    The girl's father found her and removed her from the water. A bystander performed CPR until Wylie Fire & Rescue crews took over.

    The child was then transported to an area hospital, where she died.

    The victim’s name is being withheld at this time so that other family members can be notified.

    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

