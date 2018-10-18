Get Ready to Pay More for Off-Site Parking at DFW Airport

You may notice and extra fee on your bill for using one of the off-site parking lots around Dallas Fort Worth International Airport.

KRLD first reported that DFW Airport increased its access fee for parking operators who bring customers to the airport, boosting the fee from 10 to 12 percent of the operator's gross revenue.

Kevin Shrier, president of Chicago-based The Parking Spot, said his company accepts the fee, but called for equal treatment with other ground transportation services like ridesharing companies and local hotel shuttles.

"What we offered up was, look, we're ok with paying the 12 percent fee, we just want to have the same methodology, the same treatment as the other groups and pay it based on a trip fee," Shrier said. "Essentially, what we want to do is pay the same methodology and pay the same rate because we're doing the same thing."

Airport officials said the fee hike — the first rate increase since 2010 — is necessary.

"Reasonable fees and charges are the best way to facilitate infrastructure improvements for the roads and bridges that these providers and our customers use every day," an airport spokesman said in a statement. "Over the last decade, DFW has invested more than $500 million in transportation enhancements — predominately in new garages and lighting systems — to enhance the level of service for our growing number of customers."

Shrier told KRLD his company operates with 23 major airports around the country and DFW Airport has the highest fees out of all of them.