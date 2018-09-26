We've heard from several drivers who filled up at a local RaceTrac gas station. Not long after, they said their cars broke down on the side of the road.

Robert Reith said he was running low on gas and wanted to fill up for the week.

On Sunday, he said he stopped by the RaceTrac on 1550 S. Morgan St. in Granbury off State Highway 144 and got premium gas for his Porsche.

"I drove about three miles and the car started backfiring, stuttering, doing all kinds of crazy things," he said. "It barely ran."

Reith said he managed to drive to a nearby auto parts shop, where he met four other drivers who were complaining about their cars.

"I just yelled out, 'Did everyone get gas at RaceTrac?' and they all said yes," Reith explained.

He said they returned to the RaceTrac as a group to find out what was wrong with the fuel.

"The manager on duty, I asked for her, she took down all our information and said she'd call me back. She never did," Reith said.

We found other consumers who said they stopped by that same RaceTrac on Sunday that were voicing their concerns on Facebook.

One woman told us, "Our tank was on empty and hubby got 4 gallons of gas last night late before coming home. Got in the car this morning and he couldn't keep it running."

Another driver wrote, "Water in gas at RaceTrac on 144. We purchased premium fuel on pump 9 this morning….Car running like crap."

Reith said he took his Porsche in to a mechanic and was told the problem was definitely water in his fuel tank.

He said he was sent home with a sample as they worked on the car.

Reith said he wonders if last weekends storms has anything to do with it.

In a statement, RaceTrac tells NBC 5 Responds that they were made aware of an issue with the premium fuel at the location in question on Monday, and as soon as they learned of the issue, access to the fuel pumps was discontinued and RaceTrac teams began working to have the fuel drained and replaced.

RaceTrac would not confirm if water was found in their fuel tanks or if the issue was related to the heavy rain and flash flooding.

The company says, "We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience this may have caused our guests and plan to make this right."

Reith said he plans on sending his sample to RaceTrac and hopes the company will addresses its customer's repairs quickly.

"They wouldn't tow my car. They wouldn't pay for me. I had to do it all by myself," he said.

The Texas Department of Agriculture oversees gas stations.

The TDA said that gas station owners have a responsibility to ensure fuel quality at all times and anyone with a fuel complaint is encouraged to report it.

RaceTrac also encourages customers with concerns to contact them from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 1-888-636-5589.

Reith said he is in touch with RaceTrac's corporate office. We'll keep you posted on their findings.