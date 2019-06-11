Garland police issued an arrest warrant for capital murder for one of the men they say was involved in the deadly shooting of a convenience store clerk on May 22.

The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. on May 22 in the 4400 block of West Walnut Street, according to Garland police.

Police said two men went into the store with their handguns drawn and demanded money from two clerks, one of whom was shot. The man, identified as 30-year-old Heng Lam, later died from his injuries at Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas.

Police said an arrest warrant has been issued for 18-year-old Luis Alejandro Espinoza in connection to the murder.

Espinoza should be considered armed and dangerous, police said. Anyone with information about Espinoza's location was asked to call 911 or the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.