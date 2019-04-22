Authorities are looking for a vehicle and its driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash Sunday night in Garland, police say.

The incident happened around 10:30 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Oates Road, according to the Garland Police Department.

A man, identified as 22-year-old Sabjot Singh Sureka, was struck and later died from his injuries at an area hospital, police said.

Police said investigators believe Sureka was crossing Broadway Boulevard when he was hit. The vehicle did not stop, police.

Police asked anyone with information about the vehicle or its driver to contact the Garland Police Department at 972-485-4840.