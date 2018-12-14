Frisco Tells Bird to Get Scooters Out of City

The Frisco City Council called an emergency meeting Friday to address concerns over a scooter company that popped up on city streets. Frisco has no regulations, but wants the Bird scooters out of the city by Monday morning. (Published 2 hours ago)

When the Bird scooter company dropped 200 scooters in Frisco last week, it caught city leaders off guard.

"If we would have known, we would have had a prohibition so they didn't just show up overnight," said Mayor Jeff Cheney.

The Frisco City Council held an emergency session Friday afternoon to discuss the scooters. City leaders said they showed up without notice, and were followed by complaints about scooters being dropped in locations where people can't legally ride them on the street, and obstructing city sidewalks.

"We don't want to litter the streets or the sidewalks,' said Blanca Laborde, a representative from Bird who attended the emergency meeting. "We had identified Frisco as a top market for us to be able to bring our scooters because in our research, we had found there was a need for increased mobility here in Frisco."

Frisco had no regulations around scooters. On Friday, the city's code enforcement began picking up some of the Birds.

"Maybe we should have seen it coming," said Cheney, who said it's a good bet the City Council will vote for a scooter moratorium during another special session on Tuesday, a stop-gap until the city can draft an ordinance at the beginning of the year.

"I have zero interest in a trial and error approach," said Cheney. "And I have very much interest in these scooters being off our city streets.

The city has given Bird until Monday 8:00 a.m. to remove all of its scooters, or the city will do it for them.