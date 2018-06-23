Frisco police are investigating a crash that hospitalized a bicyclist.

The incident, which happened early Saturday morning, occured when the Joseph Orzo, 35, was struck from behind by a vehicle traveling the same was on Independence Parkway.

Orzo was transported to a local hospital with severe head injuries; he remains in critical condition.

He was wearing a helmet.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police are continuing to investigate the cause and circumstances surround the crash.

No charges have been filed at this time.