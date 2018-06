From summer reading to swimming, kids need fuel for all that activity.

Wednesday marks the start of Dallas ISD's free summer meal program for students.

It's open to students 18 and younger. The program is available at several schools throughout the district and will provide breakfast and/or lunch every week day. The kickoff is at 10:30 a.m. at John Neely Bryan Elementary.

To find a meal nearby, call 211 or visit the DISD website here.